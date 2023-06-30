Former Weatherford College baseball player Kade Bragg, now at Angelo State University, is the 2023 NCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year as voted by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. He and another former Coyote at ASU, Jacob Guerrero, also earned first team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Bragg, a junior communications major from Ennis, led the nation in victories with a 15-1 overall record, setting the Lone Star Conference record for wins in a season. He had a 1.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed only 14 earned runs all season and struck out 124 batters.
Guerrero, a senior accounting major from Colleyville, led the Rams at the plate with a .424 batting average and 23 doubles, which ranked 12th in the nation.
The pair helped the Rams to their first national championship and a record-setting 56-9 season.
Bragg was a Coyote in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In his sophomore year, he was a second team All-Conference and second team All-Region selection.
Guerrero played at WC in 2021 where he was second team All-Conference. He transferred to ASU from Sam Houston State University.
