The Baltimore Orioles selected former Weatherford College pitcher Carlos Tavera in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday.
Tavera is a Keller Fossil Ridge High School graduate who transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington after two years at WC.
In the 2021 season, Tavera started every series opening game for the Mavericks, finishing with a 3.04 ERA and setting a UTA record for strikeouts with 117 while only walking 33.
As a WC sophomore in 2019, he finished with a 7-4 record and a 1.78 ERA, registering 100 strikeouts.
He is the fourth former Coyote pitcher chosen by the Orioles organization (Brent Allar, TCU, 2006; Jake Arrieta, TCU, 2007; Jake Lyons, Oklahoma State, 2019).
Tavera will become the 33rd former Coyote to play professional baseball.
