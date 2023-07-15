Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.