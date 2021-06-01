Londyn Gray, a former Weatherford standout, continues to make high-profile moves in the world of volleyball. She graduated from Weatherford in 2019.
Angela Mooney, head coach of Abilene Christian University’s volleyball team, announced that former Lady Roos player Gray will join the Wildcats as a transfer this season.
“Londyn is a great player who was on our radar when she was in high school,” Mooney said. “She has experience training both in the middle and on the outside at the collegiate level. Not only will she make an immediate impact for our program on the court, she is a great fit culturally and to our team dynamic.”
Gray, a 6-foot 1-inch outside hitter and defensive specialist, is transferring from the University of Georgia.
She lettered in volleyball for four years at Weatherford High and was named first-team all district and MVP blocker as a junior and senior. (Her father, Nick Gray, played football at Abilene Christian.)
Joining Gray at Abilene Christian will be several new roster faces, including three freshman and two more transfers.
“The class brings great athleticism to the Wildcats, while the transfers will bring a great deal of experience from high-level programs,” Mooney said. “We are really excited for the future of our program and cannot wait to get all these players here in Abilene, on campus and integrated into our program and community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.