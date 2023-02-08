WEATHERFORD - Surrounded by their friends and family, four Weatherford football players signed their letters to play at the college level next year.
Receiver Melvin Polk, offensive linemen Ty Martin and Chasen McCue, and cornerback Trey Rucker signed with their respective colleges Monday morning at the M.A.C. at Weatherford High School.
Polk signed with Kilgore College, while Martin signed to play for Midwestern State, McCue signed with Sul Ross and Rucker signed with Benedictine College.
Kangaroo football Head Coach Aubrey Sims said he couldn't be happier for his players.
"I am so proud of them," Sims said. "These kids start in Pee Wee football and work their way through every level. I am glad that God has a plan for them and using football as a way for them to get their education.
"I think this is just a blessing for these kids. It is awesome."
For Polk, it's a dream-come-true to play at the college level.
"I am happy and excited for the future," he said.
Rucker counted it as an accomplishment of one of his biggest goals.
"This has been a dream of mine since I was in the sixth grade," he said. "I always knew I wanted to play football at the next level and continue my educational career.
"Benedictine showed me the most love. The campus was lovely, and their team is a winning team that I want to be a part of."
For McCue, it's the culmination of a lot of hard work finally paying off.
"To go to college and get a full ride there is going to be amazing," he said.
For Polk, Kilgore Head Coach Willie Gooden's embrace helped make his decision easier.
"[He] felt like another part of the family," Polk said. "He showed me that if I come there, he can help me go to the next level and to become a better man."
After a slow recruitment start, Martin decided to take his future into his own hands, and began reaching out to as many coaches each day as he could.
Martin took his future into his own hands and got his recruitment started.
"It ended up being about 20 coaches a day," he said. "They started reaching out to me, and Coach Burns from Midwestern State invited me for a visit. They offered me a scholarship while I was on the visit.
"I have been waiting to get this done for a little while, but it feels great to get this done. Midwestern felt like home to me, and I liked the environment out there."
Mccue's attention now is all on his future as he enters this new chapter.
"I am going to major in criminal justice, and Sul Ross is the best in the state for that degree," Mccue said. "I can focus on football and my schoolwork."
