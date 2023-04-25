Weatherford College’s baseball, softball, men’s golf and women’s tennis teams are all recognized in the most recent national rankings from various sources.
The Coyote baseball team was No. 9 in the latest Division I rankings released Monday by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Coyotes were 38-9 overall and 21-3 in conference play, the top team in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
WC softball moved up a spot to No. 16 in the country in the latest NJCAA Division I poll. Weatherford had a 37-10 overall record and 22-6 in conference.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association listed Weatherford College as No. 11 in the country in its latest women’s team rankings released April 21. The team has qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament to be held May 6-10 in Tyler.
The men’s golf team is ranked No. 15 in the country according to GolfStat.com. The Coyotes were competing in the NJCAA District 2/Region 5 Tournament at Texas A&M on Monday and Tuesday. The Coyotes were in fourth place at the end of two rounds Monday.
For more information on Weatherford College sports, go to wcathletics.com.
