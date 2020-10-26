Weatherford uses bye week to regroup
Lose, win, lose, win, lose. That’s how the Kangaroos have rolled so far, positioning them to earn a playoff berth but uncertain whether Jekyyl or Hyde will surface at any time.
Weatherford Head Coach Billy Mathis shouldered the blame after Friday’s 10-31 loss against Haltom, saying he hadn’t motivated his team enough. The Roos struggled to capitalize on opportunities against the Buffaloes, and Mathis doesn’t want that to happen again.
“We’re going to go through this bye week and get ready for the rest of district,” he said.
Two teams nipping at the Roos’ tail are Paschal and Boswell, which happen to be the next two teams on the schedule.
“We’re going to take care of business and have a chance to play for a district championship and possibly go through the playoffs and win some games,” the coach said.
But that’s a ways away. This Friday, the Roos rest.
Mineral Wells hopes to crunch Graham
The Rams took a needed break during a bye week to refocus after a crazy year marked by COVID-19 cases, game cancellations, last-minute schedule changes and a rash of injuries.
Did those seven days revive this team? Will the Rams take control of their destiny? They will find out Friday against a Graham team that has steamrolled its last five opponents.
Springtown vs Burkburnett
The Porcupines will close out their regular season against the conference’s cellar dweller and then prepare for the playoffs. To be successful, Springtown needs to figure out how to beat Decatur, the district leader and nemesis that has owned the Pines in recent years.
Springtown (7-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Burkburnett (1-6) in the regular season finale.
Brock at Peaster
Brock is on a mission to reclaim the state title it relinquished a few years ago, and the Eagles have clawed, sliced and diced every opponent they’ve met this year.
Peaster relies on a talented but young quarterback in the school’s first season of UIL-sanctioned 11-man football. This could be a recipe for Greyhound goulash. Peaster is shaking in their cleats, right? Not hardly. Like most teams, they’re anxious to see how they match up against a high bar.
“It is a big game for us,” Peaster Head Coach Gary McElroy said. “Brock is one of the top teams in the state. We are definitely up for the challenge and look forward to the game.”
No team has contained the Eagles offense and running back Cash “Money” Jones for long. In Friday’s game against a tough Boyd Yellowjackets defense, Jones averaged 17 yards a carry and scored three TDs.
Brock’s defense is led by Dillon Mueller, Luke Dillingham and other monsters who have shut down every offense they’ve faced this season except Iowa Park, who they beat 42-35 in Week Three.
Brock (8-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Peaster (3-5).
Millsap fighting for a postseason berth
Millsap is clamoring for a playoff berth. Winning its final two games will be necessary most likely. They play a beatable Dublin this week followed by a sturdy Jacksboro in the final game of the season. Millsap running back Basey Mitchell has been tough to tackle this season and gives the Bulldogs a chance to win out.
Millsap (5-3) plays at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Dublin (1-6).
Aledo takes on district rival
Last Friday, the Bearcats shut out the Bulldogs to go 2-0 in district play. Now, the defending state champs are ready to face another district opponent, Arlington Seguin. A loss could knock Aledo out of first place.
Aledo (3-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Arlington Seguin (2-1).
Strawn on bye this week
The Greyhounds clamped their jaws on the district lead by shutting out Gustine to improve to 3-0 in conference matchups. Strawn will enjoy its bye week while preparing for its Nov. 6 matchup against district contender Gordon.
Gordon vs Gustine
Strawn ran over Gustine last week, and now Gordon will try to kick them while they’re down.
Gordon is keeping pace with district rival Strawn. Both are undefeated in district play. The two teams meet soon to determine who is top dog. First though, Gordon will need to blow away Gustine.
Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Gustine (4-4).
Perrin-Whitt clinging to playoff hopes
The Pirates have struggled this season but could squeeze their way into the playoffs if they win their last two games. First up is Arlington Texas Leadership Academy, a team currently mired in a last place with the Pirates.
Will the Pirates rise from the cellar? Fall to the abyss? The consolidated school district that serves kids from the small towns of Perrin and Whitt will find out soon enough.
Perrin-Whitt (3-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Arlington Texas Leadership (1-6).
Trinity Christian is redeemed
It was a good Friday for Willow Park’s Trinity Christian. The Eagles defeated the Weatherford Christians, winning Parker County’s two-team battle for supremacy among private Christian schools.
This week, Trinity will test its mettle against Lubbock Christian, a solid squad that is undefeated and averaging 50 points a game on offense while limiting opposing teams to 12 points a game. Trinity Christian has played well this season, too, and could turn this into a high-scoring battle.
Trinity Christian (3-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Lubbock Christian (4-0).
Weatherford Christian hopes to break Sacred’s heart
The Lions have had a thorn in their paw all year, starting off at 0-4 in what will be a shortened season. Still, no team dominates the TAPPS Division IV District I race, which remains anybody’s title to grab with three games left.
Weatherford Christian (0-4) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Sacred Heart (2-3).
One more to go for Community Christian
Most likely, this season won’t be one to cherish for Community Christian fans. They’ve watched their team lose nine games in a row. Now, one game remains. The Warriors would like nothing better than to go out with a win against district leader Westlake Academy.
Community Christian (0-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westlake Academy (5-0).
