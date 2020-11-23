REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Weatherford vs North Crowley
Consuming loads of turkey and dressing on Thanksgiving should provide the Kangaroos with the necessary protein required to go to war the following night.
The Roos need this win. So do the Panthers. Neither will go down easily.
Weatherford finds itself in third place in 6A District 3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Panthers are within pouncing distance in fourth place and would loving nothing more than to win and swap places in the standings with Weatherford.
The Roos could position themselves well for a playoff spot with a win on Friday.
Their final game after North Crowley is at Chisholm Trail, a hard-luck team this season, currently at 1-6 and in last place in the standings.
Weatherford’s offense, which struggled against Trinity last week, should have its two starting quarterbacks back on the field and with a week of preparation, no less. The improving health of Ryan Clark and Major Youngblood is a blessing for the Roos, although cornerback Kaden Kerbow has shown he can fill in at quarterback admirably when needed.
"Having Ryan and Major back is very good for us moving forward against North Crowley," said Weatherford Head Coach Billy Mathis. "They are big up front on the offensive and defensive lines, and their skill guys are very athletic."
The defense is playing tough football despite relinquishing 59 points last week against a powerful Trinity. That kind of defensive letdown won’t likely happen against the more malleable Panthers.
Weatherford (4-4) plays at 2 p.m. Friday at home against North Crowley (3-3)
Aledo at Cleburne
The district-leading Aledo Bearcats play two more regular season games before embarking on a playoff quest for a historic 10th state championship title.
Oops. Looking too far ahead breaks coaches’ cardinal rule about focusing on one week at a time. This week’s opponent is Cleburne, a team struggling in district play with a 1-3 record but still a formidable foe. Cleburne’s offense has scored more points than Aledo’s this season, although the Yellow Jacket defense isn’t nearly as stingy as the Bearcats.
Aledo (5-1) hits the road to play Cleburne (4-3) at 1 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
PLAYOFF GAMES
Trinity Christian at Covenant Christian
The Eagles will play a hard-nosed Covenant in the area playoffs this week after winning their playoff opener against Shelton in the TAPPS Division III state tournament.
Covenant’s Cougars are undefeated this year, district champs and one of the region’s top-ranked teams. The Eagles were scheduled to play them earlier in the year, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantining.
Covenant is explosive on offense, and its defense creates many negative plays, but the Eagles can win “if we play to our strength,” said Head Coach Joe Hamstra.
“We like our matchups up front on the line of scrimmage,” he said. “It will be important for us to stay away from negative plays so we don't get behind the chains.”
The game could hinge on whether Trinity Christian can control the clock and limit the amount of time that Covenant’s high-scoring offense is on the field.
“Our guys have competed well all year, and we will need to put together a very strong game in all phases to pull off the upset,” Hamstra said.
Trinity Christian (4-3) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday against Covenant Christian (4-0) in Colleyville.
Springtown vs Dumas
The Porcupines are enjoying a fantastic season, earning an area championship title last week after shutting out Big Spring 56-0. The Pines hope to keep the fun going at their regional semifinals game on Thanksgiving Day.
This game could be a bit tougher. The Demons have plowed through the competition in 2020, with their only loss coming in an early non-district game against Stephenville.
Springtown (10-2) plays the Dumas Demons (11-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Stadium.
Brock vs Jim Ned
The undefeated Eagles will face a team on Friday that lost its season opener in a close game against Ballinger but went on to win every game since. Last Friday, Jim Ned won 31-14 against Dalhart.
Dalhart, though, is no Brock. The Eagles are consumed with winning a state title and plowing over anyone who stands in their way. A prolific offense led by running back Cash “Money” Jones combined with one of the meanest defenses in the state makes the Eagles tough to knock down.
Still, Jim Ned is a tough team that can create problems, said Eagles Head Coach Chad Worrell.
“Their quarterback and receivers are as good as anyone we have played this year,” he said. “If you load the box to stop the run game, they can beat you through the air.”
Jim Ned is led by Tate Yardley at quarterback and Xavier Wishert, a running back that also jumps in at quarterback and moves to linebacker on defense.
Wishert is “a very talented player capable of taking a game over,” Worrell said. “Their offensive line and tight ends are really, really good — big, strong and athletic.”
Defensively, Jim Ned boasts big bodies on the line and speedy linebackers and defensive backs who fly around the field.
“They don't have any weaknesses,” Worrell said. “We will need to play great football. Block and tackle well, and take care of the football. We will have to play really good football to win Friday. ”
The Eagles have done a splendid job of that so far as they prepare for the regional semifinals.
“We like where we are at as a team going into Thanksgiving week,” Worrell said.
Brock (12-0) plays at 2 p.m. Friday against Jim Ned (10-1) at Tarleton State University.
