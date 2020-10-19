Weatherford vs Haltom
The first place Kangaroos play host to the second place Buffaloes, and the 6A Region I District 3 lead is up for grabs. Both teams are 1-0 in district, but Weatherford has the better overall record.
Do the Kangaroos have the mettle to whip Haltom? Heck, yeah. This team is resilient. The Roos opened their season by being blown out at Globe Life Park by 5A rival Aledo but bounced back the following week to nab a narrow win over Crowley. The Roos followed that outing with a loss to Cleburne but beat Bell on Friday 24-0 in its district opener.
“It is nice to get back on the winning side of the game,” Roos Head Coach Billy Mathis said. “We played really well on defense, getting the shut out.”
The offensive line was missing a couple of starters that created communication problems in the first half, he said.
“We made some adjustments at half time, and the offense scored on every possession the second half except when we took a knee for the victory,” Mathis said.
Weatherford standout Cisco Caston has provided breakout moves on the field and leadership in the locker room in a season beset with injuries to starting quarterback Ryan Clark and running back Dez Forrest.
Weatherford (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Haltom (1-2).
Springtown at Decatur
The Porcupines keep on winning in what has become a statement season. The Pines finished in second place in their district the past three seasons and are currently tied in first place with — guess who? — Decatur. The Pines don’t like the taste of second in their mouths and will have to beat this week’s opponent to move into first.
“It will be tough,” Springtown Head Coach Brian Hulett said. “I know it will be — back at their place again.”
Last year, the Pines lost in heartbreaking fashion to Decatur 31-38 at Eagles Stadium. Decatur finished the year in first place at 5-0 in district, and the Pines were in second at 4-1.
Springtown had little trouble against Hirschi, even though the Pines were beset by penalties and mistakes at times and lost the lead for a short time. Springtown prevailed by a score of 41-22.
“It felt like we were always kind of in control even when they took the lead on us there,” Hulett said. “We never were worried. We played good other than the up and down part.”
Springtown (7-1) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Decatur (4-4).
Brock at Boyd
This battle of undefeated powerhouses should be one for the books. The winner will take sole possession of first place in 3A Region I District 4.
Last Friday, Brock’s tight defense proved to have soft spots as Ponder scored in three quarters.
“We definitely have some teachable material as we move into Boyd week,” Eagles Head Coach Chad Worrell said.
Brock’s offense is powered by touchdown-machine Cash Jones at running back and the steady leadership of quarterback Jaxon Gleaton.
Brock (7-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boyd (7-0).
Millsap vs Comanche
Millsap sees an opportunity to take command of its district this week as the two co-leaders face off in a crucial game. Both are 1-1 in district play with three games to go before playoffs. Comanche is the higher ranked, but the Bulldogs are as tough on the field as their demanding but loving coach, Jacob Johnson, is on the sidelines.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs beat Merkel after losing the district opener to Eastland.
“It was a great team win,” Johnson said. “We are continuing to build energy as we move deeper into district play. We will continue to take it one day at a time and improve upon what we do.”
Against Merkel, wideout Nathan Sykes caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Lawson Nairn threw three TDs in all. Millsap’s offense features two talented runners, Basey Mitchell and Waylan Dunn.
Millsap (5-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (6-1).
Aledo at Everman
Aledo hopes to shake off last week’s homecoming loss to Cedar Hill and return to the Bearcats’ winning ways. Cedar Hill is the seventh ranked team in the state and 34th in the nation, so everyone knew they would play a tough game.
This week’s opponent is ranked 304th, but Everman isn’t a pushover. The Bulldogs lost its first two games of the season but have won its most recent matchups against Haltom and Seguin.
Aledo (2-1) hits the road to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Everman (2-2).
Gordon at Three Way
The Longhorns are trying to catch Strawn and climb ahead of Gustine in the district standings and will need to knock off Three Way this week to keep pace.
That shouldn’t be a problem if they played like they did last Friday against Bluff Dale. The Longhorns waylaid the Bobcats 79-34 in the district opener.
“We were very pleased with our district opener,” said Gordon Head Coach Mike Reed. “With the youth of our football team in some key positions, the continued growth each week has been a very positive aspect of the football team.”
Against Bluff Dale, Gage Erwin caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and shook off a tackle for the score. And Whit Fuller threw a 46-yard TD to Morgan Mahan. The versatile Mahan would run for a TD later in the game and throw another scoring pass to Erwin.
Running back Hoss Rouse is a scoring threat every time he touches the ball. Rouse and Mahan, along with Jacob Lucier, head up the defense as well.
The special teams unit displays big-play capabilities — Clay Berry returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last week.
Gordon (5-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Three Way (2-6).
Peaster vs Paradise
Peaster’s tough-luck season continues with another difficult matchup. The Greyhounds started the season with three straight non-conference wins in the school’s first year of UIL-sanctioned 11-man football play. Then, district play began, and Peaster has lost four in a row despite playing hard and staying close in games.
Peaster’s young quarterback, sophomore Gunner McElroy, is earning valuable experience that will help him and his team in the future.
Paradise has lost three of its four most recent games, but those came against Brock, Boyd and Pilot Point, all strong teams.
Peaster (3-4) plays a home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Paradise (4-3).
Perrin-Whitt at Newcastle
The Pirates are ready to end a three-game skid and have a nice opportunity this week. In its previous two games, Newcastle has been shut out by scores of 0-56 and 0-57.
The Pirates (3-4) play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Newcastle (3-5).
Strawn at Gustine
Strawn is undefeated in district with a 2-0 record and enjoying its sole spot atop of the standings. Two undefeated teams with 1-0 records are right behind them. One of those teams, Gustine, will be ready to put up a fight on Friday in the 1A six-man football contest. The other one, Gordon, will be waiting the following week.
Strawn (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gustine (4-3).
Community Christian vs Waco Parkview Christian
The Warriors will celebrate senior night during Friday’s conference battle against a beatable Parkview.
The Warriors haven’t won a game this season but show up each week and play hard. Parkview, too, has struggled.
Community Christian (0-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. at home against Parkview Christian (2-5).
Trinity Christian vs Weatherford Christian
Parker County’s two private Christian schools will battle to see who is supreme on the gridiron.
Weatherford Christian is winless so far but hopes to change that soon — say, on Friday. First, the offense will have to shore up its ball control issues.
“We just keep turning the ball over after long drives,” Lions Head Coach Stephen Cox said.
His team has turned the ball over 11 times in the past two games.
The coach praised his offensive line, anchored by Boston Cox and Chandler Stults.
Rand Green and Jaxon Folland have been leading the way in the running game.
Trinity Christian (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Weatherford Christian (0-3).
Mineral Wells has a bye
