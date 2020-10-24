Weatherford fights but falls to Haltom
Before Friday night’s game, the Roos were in a four-way tie for first place in district. They faced one of those teams — the Haltom Buffaloes — and hoped to snag a win, stay in first and wake up today feeling venerated.
Wrecking ball, meet best-laid plans.
The Roos opened the game by kicking off to Haltom, a team that runs a fast-paced no-huddle offense. The Buffaloes marched quickly downfield with help from a face mask penalty against the Roos.
With Haltom facing first and goal at the seven, the Roos defense stiffened, aided by a quarterback sack. The Buffaloes settled for a 23-yard field goal.
On the ensuing kickoff return, the Roos were penalized, backing up its offense to its own five-yard line. Three plays later, they punted. A couple of play later, Haltom scored a touchdown to go up by 10.
On its next offensive series, Weatherford running backs Cisco Caston and Dez Forrest made long runs to breathe life into the Roos. But on third and 12 at the Haltom 30, the Roos offensive line was overwhelmed by a blitz. Quarterback Major Youngblood attempted to throw away the ball but was penalized for intentional grounding, setting up fourth and 20 and killing a scoring opportunity.
During the break between the first and second quarters, the Kangaroos crowd celebrated Nika Carter, the former director of dance with the Blue Belles of Weatherford ISD. Carter spent 30 years leading the Belles before retiring and has spent the past 10 years teaching dance to younger kids at Just For Kix Texas.
“I’m so honored,” Carter said after walking off the field to generous applause while holding a plaque with her name engraved on it. “I love it.”
Escorting Carter on the field were Emily Kemp and Madelyn Tipton, two current members of the Blue Belles. Both began training with Carter at an early age.
“Those two have been in my Just For Kix program,” Carter said. “It’s been nice to watch my girls grow up and become Belles, because that’s been their goal all their lives.”
Kemp, a senior, began training with Carter in the fourth grade with the goal of becoming a Belle.
“She has quite the legacy around here,” Kemp said of her former coach. “I knew that I wanted to carry on that legacy and be a part of it, and so that’s what I did. I have loved my four years on the team, and it was an honor to get to escort her on the field tonight.”
The second quarter began with Haltom connecting on a 23-yard touchdown pass to put them up by 17. Soon, they would add another TD to go up 0-24, but the Roos kept playing hard, refusing to give up. They scored a TD of their own as the first half ended to make it 7-24.
Toward the end of halftime, the Roos players walked out of their locker room and stretched and warmed up on the field while Head Coach Billy Mathis shouted encouragement.
“What are we going to do in the second half?” he yelled. “Fight your butts off!”
The team yelled back.
“How bad do you want it, men?” Mathis yelled.
“Yeah!” the players screamed.
They wanted it. Badly. The Buffaloes had beaten the Roos three years running. Weatherford won its district opener last week and wanted to beat Haltom, go to 2-0 in district play and hang on to first place.
Weatherford had its chances. The Roos received the kickoff to open the second half and drove the length of the field but stalled out at the four-yard line. Youngblood’s pass to wideout R.J. Smiley sailed high, turning over the ball on downs.
Later, Youngblood hit Melvin Polk for a 55-yard pass to set up another first and goal. The offense stalled again and settled for a field goal to cut Haltom’s lead to 10-24.
That’s as close as they would come.
“We had many, many opportunities that we missed,” Mathis said after the game. “We shot ourselves in the foot. Playing a good team, it’s hard to recover from those.
“We’ve got to have better intensity for the full game,” he continued. “We’ve got to execute better. Plain and simple. I give credit to Haltom. They played hard.”
The loss was disappointing, and Mathis shouldered the blame.
“We didn’t bring our best to this game,” he said. “It’s ultimately my job. I apparently didn’t get them ready enough to bring our absolute best for four quarters. But I’m proud of the boys. They’re my boys, and I love them. And I’m going to get them ready.”
Springtown 28, Decatur 35
Missed opportunities abounded on Friday. The Porcupines faced ugly ol’ Decatur, a team that has won the district title for three years in a row and pushed the Pines to second place every time. Both teams were 3-0 in district and tied for first place going into Friday’s game.
Old habits are hard to break.
Brock 49, Boyd 14
Brock and Boyd were tied for first place in 3A Region I District 4 play heading into Friday night’s game. Both were undefeated. The winner would reign over the conference with one game left in the regular season.
Sounds dramatic. Brock, however, allows scant drama to unfold on the football field. The Eagles come. They crush. They leave.
Things were no different on Friday. Brock scored early — 14 points in the first quarter. Often — 14 points in the second quarter. And late and often — 21 points in the third.
Boyd tacked on a couple of touchdowns near the end against Brock’s substitutes but never stood a chance.
Cash “Money” Jones matched his typical gold standard night, rushing for 207 yards rushing in 12 tries with three touchdowns. How dominating was Brock? The Eagles averaged 10.1 yards a play on offense. The defense was its stifling self, with Dillon Mueller leading the squad in tackles, followed closely by Luke Dillingham, who also intercepted two passes.
Millsap 15, Comanche 26
Millsap hoped to beat Comanche, go to 2-1 in district play and climb within spitting distance of district leader Eastland.
Maybe “spitting distance” isn’t the best metaphor to use during pandemics. Regardless, the Bulldogs lost a crucial game to a district rival and dropped to fourth place with two games remaining in the regular season.
Leading rusher Basey Mitchell gained 45 yards, while Wesley Rogers punched in a couple of scores on the ground. Weston Moore blocked a field goal.
Aledo 37, Everman 0
Last week’s homecoming loss to Cedar Hill is officially banished from memory. On Friday, the Bearcats won their district opener after banishing the Bulldogs.
Strawn 64, Gustine 0
The Greyhounds clamped their jaws on the district lead by shutting out Gustine and going 3-0 in conference matchups.
Gordon 52, Three Way 6
Gordon kept pace with district rival Strawn by toppling Three Way with relative ease in Friday night’s clash. The Longhorns are 2-0 in district play and nipping at Strawn’s heels. The two teams meet next Friday to determine which is the master blaster.
Perrin-Whitt 18, Newcastle 30
The Pirates wanted to avoid a four-game losing streak. They didn’t, however, despite playing a team that had been shut out in its previous two games. Perrin-Whitt has played well at times and will again as they scramble to win the remaining two games on the schedule and find a way into the playoffs.
Trinity Christian 29, Weatherford Christian 8
Parker County’s two private Christian schools met on Friday. Not sure if the annual clash has a name, but how about the Rosary Bowl?
Trinity Christian has played solid ball this season and is fighting for a spot in the playoffs in TAPPS Division III. Weatherford Christian, not so much. The Lions are winless so far but still competing for a playoff spot in TAPPS Division IV.
Peaster 14, Paradise 48
Paradise Lost is a great poem. Peaster wishes it was something they could say this morning but, well, Paradise won on Friday. Greyhounds quarterback Gunner McElroy completed 11 of 26 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but the impressive performance wasn’t enough. Tramar Gilbert led the team in rushing with 45 yards on 11 carries and added 50 yards receiving along with a touchdown. Zane O’Donnell caught McElroy’s other touchdown pass.
Community Christian 44, Waco Parkview Christian 89
The Warriors celebrated senior night and probably felt older still after Friday’s conference loss against Parkview. It’s been a hard season for the winless Warriors, but the team shows up every Friday to do battle.
Mineral Wells had a bye week
