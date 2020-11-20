stock fb

REGULAR SEASON GAMES

Weatherford 7, Trinity 59

Aledo 44, Mansfield Timberview 28

Trinity Christian 16, Shelton 12

PLAYOFF GAMES

Springtown 56, Big Spring 9

Strawn 56, Throckmorton 24

Gordon 40, Fannindel 60

Brock 69, Denver City 34 (Thursday)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you