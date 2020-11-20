REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Weatherford 7, Trinity 59
Aledo 44, Mansfield Timberview 28
Trinity Christian 16, Shelton 12
PLAYOFF GAMES
Springtown 56, Big Spring 9
Strawn 56, Throckmorton 24
Gordon 40, Fannindel 60
Brock 69, Denver City 34 (Thursday)
Juanita Ann Cummins, 84, of Weatherford passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in a Fort Worth hospital. She was born February 24, 1936 in Weatherford to O.C. and Hazel Nickell Wooldridge. Juanita was a self-employed tax consultant. She loved being around people and enjoyed helping her husba…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.