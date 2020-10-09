Friday Night Football Scores -- Oct. 9, 2020 BY STAFF REPORTS Oct 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Weatherford 31, Cleburne 48Mineral Wells 14, Iowa Park 42 Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14Brock 50, Whitesboro 7 Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6Gordon 52, Evant 72Millsap 23, Eastland 50Community Christian 28, Nazarene Christian 36 Tags Football Score Brock Gordon Dale Lake Worth Iowa Park Night Recommended for you Pulse of the Voters COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Pointer, Richard BROOKS CARPENTER, Gloria Genelle "Nell" Chennault, Sheelah Davis, Patsy CASON, Ronald Jan 2, 1963 - Oct 3, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElderly Weatherford resident killed after vehicle struck making u-turnSeguin Elementary going remote after COVID-19 exposureRhome man indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a childSheriff’s office seeking public’s assistance locating missing teenOne injured after RV fireMW council approves funding agreement for building rehabilitationMWISD requiring failing, unengaged remote learners to return to campusWalking for Trace: Event to be held in remembrance of WISD educatorWeatherford toddler to compete at state pageantRoos refuse to lose two and other sports news to peruse Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
