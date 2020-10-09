Friday night football scores

Weatherford 31, Cleburne 48

Mineral Wells 14, Iowa Park 42 

Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14

Brock 50, Whitesboro 7

Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6

Gordon 52, Evant 72

Millsap 23, Eastland 50

Community Christian 28, Nazarene Christian 36

