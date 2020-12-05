Before Friday night, two small schools from this area remained in playoff competition — the 4A Springtown Porcupines in Parker County and the 1A Strawn Greyhounds in Palo Pinto County.
Both lost their games in heartbreaking fashion.
The area’s big schools started their seasons later in the year because of COVID-19 issues. Weatherford and Aledo finished their regular seasons on Friday with big wins, and both will head to the playoffs next week.
Springtown 14, Canyon 17
The Porcupines “quilled up” and enjoyed one of their most productive seasons ever as they barreled their way to the state quarterfinals before falling to the Eagles on Friday in Midland. The Pines were two games short of a state title.
Canyon had been a high-scoring powerhouse all year. Everyone knew going into the game that the Pines defense would be tested. They summoned their moxie and waded into battle with warrior-like spirits, limiting the Eagles, who had averaged 40 points a game in 2020, to a mere 17.
The Pines offense fought just as hard against a staunch Eagles defense but came up a few points shy. The Pines end their season at 13-3
Strawn 56, Richland Springs 59
How much was riding on this game? The winner would move to the state title contest. The loser would go home.
More than 100 points were scored in Friday’s game, but three points made the difference. Strawn’s wonderful season came to an end.
A win might have provided a better ending to the second season of “Texas 6,” the CBS All Access docuseries that spotlights the Greyhounds on their quest for a state title. Then again, the best part about the series is how it depicts the realities of life, how dreams fizzle out sometimes, how goals fall short, and how the fight is worth the effort, and the journey is the prize.
One thing is certain: Head Coach Dewaine Lee will have the Greyhounds back on the field next year to try again.
Weatherford 41, Chisholm Trail 10
The Roos hit the scoreboard first with a seven-yard keeper by quarterback 13 and kept the points coming. Chisholm Trail runs a spread team with two talented wide receivers and strong runner, but Weatherford’s Big D shut them down for most of the contest. The Roos were up 41-3 by the end of the third quarter and gave up a meaningless touchdown in the final quarter.
The Kangaroos had already clinched a playoff spot, but the win against Chisholm Trail gave them a winning record — 4-3 — in district play and valuable momentum heading into the playoffs.
Aledo 56, Burleson 24
Aledo celebrated senior night at Bearcat Stadium on Friday, and more than two dozen senior players lined up on the field before kickoff to present their parents and loved ones with a flower, pose for photos and receive a warm round of applause from fans and friends.
Quite touching.
Afterward, the Bearcats pummeled the Burleson Elks with brute force and scalpel-like precision for four quarters.
Bryan Allen received the opening kickoff for Aledo and ran it to the 47-yard line. Afterward, Aledo quarterback Dylan Wommack doused the Elks with lethal doses of Demarco Roberts running plays and JoJo Earle passing plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Aledo relied on that same recipe all evening.
The Bearcat defense gave up yardage to the Elks on their first possession but stiffened up around the goal line and limited them to a field goal.
On Aledo’s next offensive possession, Roberts scampered for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 14-3.
In the second quarter, the Elks drove the length of the field and, once again, ran into a steel curtain. Rather than try for a field goal, the Elks tried to score on fourth and goal but couldn’t find the end zone.
Aledo’s offense returned to the field, moved down the field with the help of a couple of Roberts runs, and then watched Earle sprint 60 yards for a TD.
Aledo kept building on that 21-3 lead and increased it to 35-10 by halftime. The Bearcats racked up 339 total yards in the first half and averaged more than 14 yards per run. They had the game well in hand by the third quarter, when coaches began sending in substitutes.
