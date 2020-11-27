REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Weatherford 7, North Crowley 42
Aledo 52, Cleburne 20
PLAYOFF GAMES
Springtown 24, Dumas 14
Brock 16, Jim Ned 19
Strawn vs Fannindel to be played later tonight
Trinity Christian at Covenant Christian to be played on Saturday
Bill Burt and George Bremer discuss the rising Colts; Elton Hayes and Kevin Brockway talk about the state of Big Ten football and the start of basketball; Clay Horning shares what sports fans should be thankful for this year.
