Friday Night Football Scores — Nov. 6, 2020 Nov 6, 2020

Weatherford 49, Paschal 14
Brock 66, Pilot Point 21
Mineral Wells 28, Brideport 25
Millsap 35, Jacksboro 26
Strawn 90, Gordon 40
Perrin-Whitt 0, Saint Jo 64

Obituaries

Cox-Stahl, Mary
MCCUTCHEON, Drexel "Butch" Wayne
BATEMAN, David Mar 7, 1955 - Nov 1, 2020
GILBERT, Bryon Oct 6, 1952 - Nov 1, 2020
WELDON, Gage Sep 7, 1999 - Nov 2, 2020
