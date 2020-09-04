Brock Eagles

The Brock Eagles hit the field with the eye of the tiger -- and go 2-0 for the season.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Brock 66 — Community 7

Mineral Wells 20 — Godley 61

Springtown 19 — Graham 14

Millsap 37 — Henrietta 0

Perrin Whitt 20 — Jonesboro 65

Community Christian 6 — Stephenville FAITH 58

Peaster 43 — Alvord 23

Strawn 64 — Brookesmith 37

Tags

Recommended for you