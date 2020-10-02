Weatherford 15, Crowley 14
Weatherford had lost its season opener. So had Crowley. Neither wanted to start their season at 0-2. Too bad, Crowley. Weatherford wins on the road.
Mineral Wells 17, Glen Rose 62
Three weeks ago, the Rams won their first game in a looong time. The team was pumped and ready to win another, and then a spike in COVID-19 cases at the school postponed their season for two weeks. Tonight, they saw the field again, but the rust showed.
Brock 60, Paradise 21
The Eagles started slowly, per usual, and then wore down and overpowered their prey before sending in younger players for mop-up in the end.
Springtown 41, Gainesville 19
The Porcupines win their district opener and go 5-1 overall.
Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32
The Bearcats took a 20-16 lead into halftime, fell behind in the third quarter and then came on strong in the fourth to outscore Lone Star and win a close one.
Peaster 20, Ponder 26
The scrappy Greyhounds fought a tough Ponder team and led by six heading into the fourth. The game went into overtime tied at 20, and Ponder scored a touchdown to win.
Perrin-Whitt 12, Gorman 48
The Pirates were coming off a difficult loss to Throckmorton and playing its final non-conference game. A 36-point loss heading into district play wasn’t the outcome they wanted.
Strawn 88, Covenant Classical 70
The Greyhounds wanted to win its final non-conference game before beginning district play, and they did in a convincing win over Covenant.
Weatherford Christian 13, Lubbock Christian 52
The Lions lost its season opener and didn’t want to go 0-2 but faced a powerful Lubbock Christian team that finished 13-1 last season.
Trinity Christian 61, Calvary Christian 21
The Trinity Christian Eagles of Willow Park evened their record to 1-1 by beating Calvary.
Millsap and Gordon had byes this week
