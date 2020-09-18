Gordon 64, Sidney 40
Brock 42, Iowa Park 35
Springtown 52, Godley 20
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Millsap 21, Paradise 22
Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50
Community Christian 36, Heritage Christian Academy 50
Mineral Wells at Sanger (Cancelled)
