Coach Mike Reed and Ross Trigg

Gordon head football coach Mike Perry talks to wideout Ross Trigg, who was crowned homecoming king during halftime as the Longhorns won at home against Sidney.

Gordon 64, Sidney 40

Brock 42, Iowa Park 35

Springtown 52, Godley 20

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Millsap 21, Paradise 22

Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50

Community Christian 36, Heritage Christian Academy 50

Mineral Wells at Sanger (Cancelled)

