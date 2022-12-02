One superlative winner, four all-district winners and five players found their way onto the Academic All-District team for the Garner Longhorn volleyball program following its inaugural season.
Tarryn Wakefield received Libero of the Year in the district. She collected 44 aces and 201 digs on the year for the Longhorns.
Cambrea Boswell and Jenna Hallmark received First-Team All-District recognition for this year.
Boswell had 82 kills, 26 aces and 33 digs for the year.
Hallmark finished with 16 kills, 50 aces, 71 digs and 83 assists.
Aaliyah Crews received a Second-Team All-District nomination for her play this year, where she had 44 kills, 72 aces, 66 digs and 63 aces.
Journey Smith was placed on the Honorable Mention team after she finished the year with 26 kills, seven blocks, five digs and six assists.
Wakefield, Boswell, Hallmark, Smith and Matilee Macie received Academic All-District recognition this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.