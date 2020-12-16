Mineral Wells athletic director and head football coach Gerald Perry announced his resignation today after seven years at the school and four playoff visits.
The news came in a press release from Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn.
Perry thanked his coaches and players and acknowledged the support he has received from former Superintendent Gail Haterius — who hired him in 2014 — and Kuhn, for his “strong leadership and support of a strong athletic department.”
Neither Perry nor Kuhn provided specifics for Perry’s resignation.
Under Perry, the Rams won three playoff games, and 12 of his football players earned all-state recognition a total of 21 times.
In 2015, his team made it to the regional semifinals and was named the 2015 4A Team of the Year by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, and his staff earned the District 4-4A coaching staff of the year award.
“I truly believe it is a privilege to work in Mineral Wells ISD, and I was honored to be a part of it,” Perry said in the statement provided by the district. “We brought in a ‘we will win' mentality and were able to make it happen. As I move on to a new opportunity, I look forward to seeing these current and future Rams make it happen again.”
Kuhn thanked Perry for the “outstanding job” he has done with the Rams.
“Coach Perry has poured heart and soul into our student-athletes for a lot of years and has been a vital part of successes across all athletic programs,” Kuhn said. “Coach Perry has been great to work with, and I appreciate his commitment to excellence, and his willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done and to take care of all athletes and all his coaches.”
Perry’s impact will remain on the school’s sports program and city after he’s gone, Kuhn said.
“He has worked hard across all sports, and he has worked hard for the community of Mineral Wells,” the superintendent said. “His stamp on Mineral Wells Rams football and our community will prove indelible. We wish him the very best in all things.”
