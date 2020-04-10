Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team roster and honorable mentions comprised of players from all seven Parker County UIL high school girls’ basketball teams.
The UIL All-Parker County team is comprised of coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Note: See Tuesday’s issue for the 2019-20 All-Parker County Private School Girls’ Basketball Team.
MVP
Torrye Tyler, junior point guard, Brock
District 7-3A’s MVP and a TGCA all-state selection, there was nothing Tyler could not do as the heartbeat of a Lady Eagles team which reached the Class 3A regional tournament, averaging 19.8 points per game, 4.0 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game while sinking 51 3-pointers on the year, shooting 46 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line.
In addition, Tyler racked up 20-plus points in 23 games this past season, as well as 30-plus points in two games.
Tyler’s contributions went well beyond her own numbers however, as her presence drew heavy attention from opposing teams, opening up opportunities for her teammates on both ends of the court.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kelsey Ground, freshman point guard, Millsap
Ground, a District 7-3A first-team selection, provided a great offensive spark for the Lady Bulldogs, finishing with 459 points on the season and 90 rebounds in addition to sinking 62 3-pointers, contributing to an average of 13.5 points per game.
Only a freshman, Ground stands poised to give Millsap an excellent scoring threat for the next three years.
Defensive Player of the Year
Payton Jennings, junior point guard, Poolville
A three-year varsity starter and 2019-20 District 11-2A first-team pick for the Lady Monarchs, Jennings has repeatedly helped guide her team to the postseason while stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the court in the process.
Jennings’ defensive prowess in particular, highlighted by the junior’s 6.2 rebounds per game, 5.2 steals per game and 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio, proved crucial in Poolville’s successful march into the Class 2A playoff picture.
Utility Player of the Year
Evan Roberts, senior forward, Brock
A warrior on the hardwood, Roberts started every game for the Lady Eagles in 2019-20, usually being tasked with defending opposing teams’ biggest/strongest post players, taking 14 charges on the year.
Roberts’ toughness on both ends of the court proved a boon for Brock, a trait on display front and center during the team’s regional semifinals game, where the senior dove for a ball, popped her shoulder out of place, popped it back in and waived off her coach, electing to stay in the game.
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Payton Hull, freshman point guard, Peaster; Brooklyn Bosher, freshman point guard, Peaster
Hull and Bosher may be freshmen, but the pair played like experienced veterans for the Lady Greyhounds, leading the team in a number of statistical categories while helping guide Peaster to the postseason.
Each a winner of superlative honors in District 7-3A (Hull earned Offensive MVP, Bosher earned Newcomer of the Year), Hull also took home TABC all-region and TGCA all-state honors, while Bosher earned TGCA all-state recognition.
Hull finished the season averaging 20.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game and 4.0 steals per game while draining 79 3-pointers, compiling 170 rebounds, 123 steals and 670 total points (breaking the school record for most points in a single game with 42 along the way).
Bosher finished the season averaging 20.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, three assists per game and four steals per game while shooting 82 percent from the free throw line, 39 percent from the 3-point line.
Bosher also racked up 104 3-point shots, 132 steals, 177 rebounds and 686 points.
Sixth Man of the Year
Cody Ruddy, freshman forward, Peaster
Another example of Peaster’s excellent young core, Ruddy started the season coming off the bench, working her way up to a starting position with 145 rebounds, 53 deflections, 52 steals on the year.
Ruddy also earned first-team honors in District 7-3A.
Below is a roster comprised of players from all seven county UIL high school girls’ teams.
Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order.
Also, players included in the above superlative categories are not included in the following first-team roster or honorable mentions.
First-team
Hannah Kness, junior, Weatherford; Jaycee Brannon, senior, Weatherford; Riley Sale, senior, Aledo; Audrey Pearce, junior, Aledo; Haley Herrin, senior, Aledo; Ashlynn Tutter, senior, Brock; Olivia Lewis, senior, Brock; Kaitlyn Goree, senior, Springtown; Rebecca Johnson, senior, Springtown; Tori Cast, senior, Peaster; Landry Robertson, freshman, Peaster; Brooklyn Hensley, junior, Poolville; Lexi Heiser, junior, Poolville;
Honorable Mentions
Raylee McDonald, freshman, Aledo; Marifer Davila, sophomore, Brock; Stormie Ingersoll, sophomore, Millsap; Daijah Gilbert, senior, Peaster; Ryen Browning, sophomore, Peaster; Bentley Bryan, junior, Poolville; Makaya Pressley, senior, Poolville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.