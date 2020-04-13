Below is the Girls’ 2019-20 Private School All-Parker County Basketball Team.
The Private School All-Parker County team is comprised of coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Julia Burks, senior guard, Weatherford Christian School
TAPPS District 3-1A’s MVP (as well as a first-team selection) and an all-state honorable mention, Burks helped lead the Lady Lions to the regional championship game in 2019-20, the final chapter of a campaign which saw the senior average 20 points per game and three steals per game.
Below is a roster comprised of players from Parker County private school teams.
Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order.
First-team
Madison Fowler, junior, Weatherford Christian School; Isabel McKamey, sophomore, Weatherford Christian School; Leilani Finney, junior, Weatherford Christian School; Hope Clark, senior, Victory Baptist Academy; Octavia Hestand, senior, Victory Baptist Academy; Chloe Cox, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Emma Catuto, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Carly Cox, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Tressie Windle, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Stefani Gabaldon, junior, Trinity Christian Academy
Honorable Mentions
Lily Chavez, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Emma Chrane, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Maverick Gonzales, freshman, Trinity Christian Academy; Lauren Young, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Paige Bull, sophomore, Trinity Christian Academy; Margaret Cowley, freshman, Trinity Christian Academy; Marlie Daniels, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Libby Gear, senior, Trinity Christian Academy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.