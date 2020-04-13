Girls Private School All-PC BB Team

Forrest Murphy/WD Sports

Weatherford Christian School senior guard Julia Burks (3) was named the Girls’ 2019-20 Private School All-Parker County Basketball Team MVP.

Below is the Girls’ 2019-20 Private School All-Parker County Basketball Team.

 

The Private School All-Parker County team is comprised of coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.

 

MVP

Julia Burks, senior guard, Weatherford Christian School

TAPPS District 3-1A’s MVP (as well as a first-team selection) and an all-state honorable mention, Burks helped lead the Lady Lions to the regional championship game in 2019-20, the final chapter of a campaign which saw the senior average 20 points per game and three steals per game.

 

Below is a roster comprised of players from Parker County private school teams.

 

Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order. 

 

First-team

Madison Fowler, junior, Weatherford Christian School; Isabel McKamey, sophomore, Weatherford Christian School; Leilani Finney, junior, Weatherford Christian School; Hope Clark, senior, Victory Baptist Academy; Octavia Hestand, senior, Victory Baptist Academy; Chloe Cox, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Emma Catuto, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Carly Cox, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Tressie Windle, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Stefani Gabaldon, junior, Trinity Christian Academy

 

Honorable Mentions

Lily Chavez, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Emma Chrane, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Maverick Gonzales, freshman, Trinity Christian Academy; Lauren Young, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Paige Bull, sophomore, Trinity Christian Academy; Margaret Cowley, freshman, Trinity Christian Academy; Marlie Daniels, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Libby Gear, senior, Trinity Christian Academy

Tags

Recommended for you