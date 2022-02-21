WEATHERFORD — Several teams are alive and thriving in the basketball postseason, with several games scheduled for early this week.

Brock (21-13) was scheduled to play Jim Ned Monday night at Cisco High School following a dominating performance in the area round against Coahoma, 53-26.

Stasia Stava

Stasia Stava and the Brock Lady Eagles were set to take on Jim Ned Monday night in the regional quarterfinals.

Peaster (33-4) defeated a tough Wall squad with little to no trouble, 70-41 last week.

Brooklyn Bosher and Payton Hull each has 24 points to propel the Lady Hounds into Tuesday's matchup against Nocona for a chance to advance to the regional tournament. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at Chico High School.

Brooklyn Bosher

Peaster's Brooklyn Bosher, along with Payton Hull, led the Lady Hounds in scoring with 24 points against Wall last week.

Gordon Head Coach Benita Carlton has her Lady Longhorns rolling, as they advance to the regional quarterfinal stage following an area championship against Lometa last week, 44-37.

Tuesday's start time is 6 p.m. at Weatherford High School.

Gordon Lady Horns

Gordon's girls basketball secured an area championship last week against Lometa.

Weatherford Christian School, the TAPPS 2A champs, are set to play Trinity School of Texas Tuesday after a first-round bye. The Lady Lions are the home team in their own Greg Welch Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 4 p.m.

Victory Baptist Academy, following a first-round bye, is scheduled to play Tuesday against Christ Academy - Wichita Falls. The game will be at 6 p.m. at Irving's StoneGate Christian Academy.

