WEATHERFORD — Several teams are alive and thriving in the basketball postseason, with several games scheduled for early this week.
Brock (21-13) was scheduled to play Jim Ned Monday night at Cisco High School following a dominating performance in the area round against Coahoma, 53-26.
Peaster (33-4) defeated a tough Wall squad with little to no trouble, 70-41 last week.
Brooklyn Bosher and Payton Hull each has 24 points to propel the Lady Hounds into Tuesday's matchup against Nocona for a chance to advance to the regional tournament. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at Chico High School.
Gordon Head Coach Benita Carlton has her Lady Longhorns rolling, as they advance to the regional quarterfinal stage following an area championship against Lometa last week, 44-37.
Tuesday's start time is 6 p.m. at Weatherford High School.
Weatherford Christian School, the TAPPS 2A champs, are set to play Trinity School of Texas Tuesday after a first-round bye. The Lady Lions are the home team in their own Greg Welch Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 4 p.m.
Victory Baptist Academy, following a first-round bye, is scheduled to play Tuesday against Christ Academy - Wichita Falls. The game will be at 6 p.m. at Irving's StoneGate Christian Academy.
