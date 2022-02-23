The Peaster Lady Hounds extended their winning streak to 30 games, fighting off a tough Nocona team to earn a regional tournament berth.
Peaster (34-4) led by five at the end of Tuesday's first quarter, but Nocona cut it to a two-point game at the half.
The Indians tied it up at 48 all with about three minutes to go in the fourth, the the Lady Hounds held them at bay, with a field goal and two free throws to seal it, 52-48.
The win sets up a showdown with Idalou (22-3), which defeated Bushland 70-38 Tuesday. The 3A, Region I semifinal will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Frenship High School.
The Weatherford Christian Lady Lions provided a show for the home crowd Tuesday night, coming away with an overtime win against Southcrest Christian, 54-49, to advance to the TAPPS 2A regional quarterfinal.
Other playoff scores:
• Gordon fell to Huckabay, 68-38 Tuesday night, and finishes the season at 22-11.
• The Brock Lady Eagles finish their season at 21-14 after a loss to Jim Ned, 61-34.
• Victory Baptist fell to Christ Academy, 56-31 Tuesday night.
