Several local teams took the court Monday night for the first round of the UIL girls' basketball playoffs, with several more scheduled for this week.
1A
The Gordon Lady Longhorns bested Meridian, 38-13, to advance past the bi-district round.
They will face Richland Springs in the area round.
The Graford Lady Jackrabbits were set to play Midway Tuesday night. The winner will face Bloomburg in the area round.
2A
The Santo Lady Wildcats faced Hamilton for the bi-district title Monday night, falling 55-119.
Santo finishes their season with a 13-18 record overall.
3A
The Peaster Lady Hounds dominated Iowa Park, picking up the 77-27 win in Decatur Monday night.
They will face Merkel, who defeated Brady 54-33 in the bi-district game.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs' gritty season came to an end Monday in a loss to Holliday, falling 78-41. Millsap finishes the season with an overall 16-17 record.
The Brock Lady Eagles left it all out on the court Monday night, battling Cityview well into overtime. The Mustangs came away with a 48-39 win to advance.
The Lady Eagles finish with an overall record of 29-7 after closing out the regular season district runners-up.
4A
The Mineral Wells Lady Rams fell to Levelland Monday, 61-16, to finish their season with an overall record of 13-20.
The Springtown Lady Pines faced Sanger Monday night for the bi-district title. Sanger won the contest, 81-17. The Lady Pines finish the season with an overall record of 13-23.
5A
The Aledo Ladycats face Everman Tuesday night. The winner will advance to face Colleyville in the area round.
Private schools
TAPPS 3A
The Weatherford Christian Lady Lions edged out North Dallas Adventist Academy last week to set up an area showdown with Cornerstone Christian Academy Tuesday night.
TAPPS 4A
The Trinity Christian Lady Eagles, who earned a first-round playoff bye, will face Prince of Peace Christian School Tuesday night for the area title.
TCAF Division II
The Community Christian Lady Warriors will take on Joshua Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells High School.
