WEATHERFORD — Three area teams made it out of the bi-district playoffs with victories Monday night.
Peaster (32-4) dominated in their match against Breckenridge, coming away with a 70-27 win.
Payton Hull led with 30 points, while Brooklyn Bosher contributed 17.
The Lady Hounds face the winner of Wall-Stanton, who are scheduled to play Tuesday night — in the second round.
The Lady Eagles of Brock won a thrilling one against Bowie, coming out with a 41-39 win in overtime to seal the bi-district championship.
Brock trailed by three at the half, but kept things close. In overtime, Keira Mathews scored two of Brock's field goals to help the Lady Eagles come away with the win.
Brock will face the winner of Coahoma-Ballinger, who were scheduled to play Tuesday night.
Gordon is also in the running for an area title after defeated Iredell Monday, 53-24 to earn a bi-district crown.
The Lady Longhorns (21-10) will be the home team against Lometa Friday at 6 p.m. at Dublin High School.
The Aledo Ladycats lost their bi-district playoff against Lake Dallas, 60-25, and end their season with an overall record of 11-16.
The Graford Lady Rabbits fell to Midway Monday, 40-18, to finish 21-8.
Hamilton defeated Poolville in the bi-district round, 48-25. The Lady Monarchs finish their season with an overall record of 13-17.
Editor's note: The Millsap Lady Bulldogs are set to play for their bi-district championship Tuesday night against Holliday. This article will be updated with the results of that game.
