Two storied rivals, separated by just eight miles.
The No. 1-ranked Gordon Longhorns will host their long-standing foes in the Strawn Greyhounds for the 100th time in the history of the rivalry.
The rivalry between these two six-man football powerhouses has garnered attention from both Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine and the UIL alike, and the 100th chapter of this storied competition between the two schools will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gordon High School.
The Class 1A, Division I’s top-ranked Longhorns (1-0) opened their season with a convincing 48-0 win over Throckmorton, a storied six-man program in its own right. Gordon was scheduled to play Garden City Saturday night.
The Class 1A, Division II Greyhounds fell 100-55 in their opener against Crowell, but bounced back with a convincing 85-40 win over Dallas Lutheran Friday night.
Both programs carry great tradition into this latest matchup, with Gordon claiming two state titles in its history while Strawn has captured five championships.
Gordon is led by head coach Mike Reed while Strawn is under the direction of Dewaine Lee, who have both accomplished a great deal in the high school football coaching ranks. Reed captured a pair of state championships during his time at Throckmorton while Lee has led Strawn to four state championships.
Known as the Battle of Palo Pinto Creek, the Greyhounds won the team’s first clash 52-13 in 1923 when both teams played 11-man football. From the mid 1950s to the mid 2010s, the head-to-head reflected 33 wins for Strawn and 31 for Gordon. Be sure to tune into what is widely seen as the biggest and best six-man football rivalry in the state of Texas under the Saturday night lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.