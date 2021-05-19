Gordon sophomore Heidi Rouse was selected as the District 11-1A Defensive Player of the Year for her role in helping lead the Lady Longhorns to the playoffs.
Junior pitcher Kolby Jump, junior infielder Kylie Hite and freshman infielder Caitlyn Parsons were selected as first-team all district. Junior infielder Elaine Puente and sophomore outfielder Carmen Cheguen were picked as second-team all district.
Freshmen Shayla Crowe and Samantha Kirkpatrick and sophomore outfielder Yareni Davila Cabrera received honorable mentions.
