PEASTER — The Gordon Longhorns continued their dominating ways, using a big second quarter to dismantle Saint Jo, 62-16, and remain undefeated.
Leading by six to start the second quarter, thanks to a 42-yard reception from Stryker Reed to Riley Reed, Gordon (11-0) got to work in the second quarter.
Gaining possession off a quick interception, the Longhorns found paydirt when Stryker Reed wiggled his way out of a defender's grasp in the backfield. The freshman phenom — one of several on the team — ran the ball up the left side of the field for 70 yards and the score. The kick after made it a 14-0 ballgame.
Brayden Walters came up with a key sack on fourth down to get the Longhorns the ball, and again they pounced, taking a 22-0 lead with six minutes to play.
Two minutes later following another defensive stand, Riley Reed snared a contested catch for 20 yards to give set up first and goal for Gordon at the 7-yard-line.
It was all Stryker Reed needed, cutting back to the right for a touchdown. The kick after put the Longhorns on top, 30-0.
Moments later, Whit Fuller snatched the ball out of the Saint Jo passer's hands, taking it the brief 15 yards to the house and the lead was 38.
Saint Jo managed to avoid a shutdown in the half following a big run, which set up a short pass play to the end zone, and both teams went into the half with a 38-8 game.
Stryker Reed got the call once again in the start of the third, using his legs when he couldn't find an open receiver, and ran it the 20 yards into the end zone. The kick after would have put the Longhorns in position for the kill — a 45-point rule — but it was blocked.
Saint Jo moved the ball and found itself at first-and-goal inside the 8-yard-line. Gordon mounted a strong goal-line stand, stopping a ballcarrier on fourth down inches from the end zone.
Seconds later, the Longhorns took advantage, with Riley Reed streaking for 79 yards to cross the threshold. Juan Cabrera's kick was wide, but Gordon needed just three points to end the game.
Saint Jo wouldn't go down easy, completing a big pass play to get into the red zone and set up a short run to cut the game to 50-16 after the kick.
Again, the Longhorns set themselves up for a victory, with Stryker Reed finding the end zone from 10 yards out, and the blocked kick made it 56-16 with less than two minutes in the third.
Saint Jo appeared headed toward the end zone to continue their drive in the fourth, but Cabrera had other plans, picking the ball and rumbling his way to the Saint Jo 14-yard line.
It was the perfect setup for Riley Reed, who found Brayden Walters for the exclamation point at the 10-minute mark of the fourth.
