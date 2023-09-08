AZLE – In its first-ever win of the football program’s history, the Grace Christian Academy Colts took down the Perrin-Whitt Pirates by a final score of 32-26 on Sept. 1.
Grace Christian, fueled by its home fans, battled in a neck-and-neck contest with the Pirates and was able to score as time expired on a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Beck to Sam Suhr. The play began with 11 seconds to go in regulation, and the Colts avoided a potential overtime session as Suhr crossed the goal line as time expired on his catch-and-run scoring play. The final touchdown marked the seventh lead change of the game that also featured one tie in the scoring action.
The team received contributions across the board as Kanton Dyer led the team in rushing while also showing an ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield. Hayden Ellison and James Flynn were impactful on both sides of the ball as they made several plays both ways. Flynn found the end zone early to account for Grace Christian’s first-ever touchdown on a running play that cut the deficit to 7-6 early. Kase Keeling and Cullen Eastham chipped in with strong defensive efforts as well.
The Colts will play their next three games at Azle Christian School in the early parts of the season. The Colts are led by head coach Bill Reed, and assistants Rick Smith and Sammy Ellison.
