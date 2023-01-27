GRAFORD - In the battle of the top two basketball teams in the district, Graford used their size to beat Perrin.
Graford overpowered the Pirates en route to a 61-44 win.
"I thought we played good defense tonight," Jackrabbit Head Coach Jeff Bell said. "We bank on defense, which helped against a good Perrin team."
After a game-opening three-pointer from the Pirates, the Jackrabbits ran all over them as they went on a 10-0 run.
Threes from junior guard Christian Shea and sophomore guard McKennon Lemley highlighted the run for Graford.
The Jackrabbits and Pirates traded scores during the late parts of the first quarter, which ended with Graford having a 26-12 lead.
To start the second quarter, the Jackrabbits went on a 7-0 run.
Senior center Colin Roberts highlighted the run with an offensive rebound and a contested putback in the lane to put Graford up 30-12.
During the second quarter, junior guard Jess Lemley connected on two of his three three-pointers for the Jackrabbits.
Perrin found some offensive life late in the second quarter scoring 10 points in the final four minutes of the half to put the deficit at 43-24 in favor of Graford.
"I am proud of this team," Bell said. "Lots of people thought that after we won state that this team couldn't do it and be as good as last year's team, I think we are getting there. They play well together and are coming together as a team at the right time."
The Jackrabbits held the Pirates to three points in the third quarter as both defenses stepped it up to hold the scoring to 10 combined points and a 50-27 lead going into the final frame.
The final quarter belonged to Perrin as they outscored Graford 17-11.
Roberts led the way with six of the 11 points for the Jackrabbits in the fourth quarter. An offensive rebound and putback for Roberts highlighted the quarter for Graford.
Graford (24-3) travels to take on Throckmorton on Tuesday before finishing the season Friday at home against Bryson.
