GRAFORD - A gritty defensive performance from the Graford Lady Rabbits basketball team sealed the win over Perrin.
The Lady Rabbits suffocated the Perrin Pirates as they won 46-23 Friday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.
"You have to win these ugly games," Graford Head Coach Michael Ball said. "Every game in the district is difficult, and sometimes you have games where you can't shoot, so you find ways to win."
Freshman guard Breanna Morgan got the scoring started for Graford as she drove to the basket for the layup.
Perrin scored two straight buckets to take a 4-2 lead towards the end of the first quarter, their only of the game, as senior guard Brooke Crawford connected with an open three-pointer to gain the 5-4 advantage.
Sophomore forward Haylee Bezio began the second quarter by connecting on a free throw to extend the Lady Rabbit advantage. Crawford scored with the cutting layup along the baseline on the next Lady Rabbit possession to get the lead to 8-4 for Graford.
The Lady Rabbits held the Pirates scoreless for the first half of the second quarter before they connected on a free throw.
Freshman guard Kaylee Rogers extended the Graford lead to 10-5 with an uncontested layup under the basket.
Crawford and senior forward Kaylee Bezio hit back-to-back threes to end the half.
The three from Kaylee Bezio went in right at the buzzer.
Overall, Graford outscored Perrin 13-5 before the break.
To end the third quarter, the Lady Rabbits went on a 12-0 run. An offensive rebound and putback in the lane from sophomore center Kamryn Glover highlighted the run for Graford.
To cap off the run for the Lady Rabbits, Crawford hit an open corner three while Haylee Bezio followed that with a cutting layup.
"We didn't shoot the ball well tonight," Ball said. "When we don't shoot the ball well tonight, we have to attack the basket. I thought our defense picked it up in the third quarter."
In the final quarter of the game, both offenses were clicking as they combined for 24 points.
After a driving jumper from Glover to start the quarter for the Lady Rabbits, junior forward Ashley Crawford hit the following four points for Graford as she got a steal that led to an open layup and connected on both her free throws in the next possession.
Graford (21-7) will travel to take on Throckmorton Tuesday before finishing off the regular season at home against Bryson on Friday.
