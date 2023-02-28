MINERAL WELLS — In a word, the Graford Jackrabbits were “unstoppable” Tuesday night.
In a regional quarterfinal that was all but over after the first half, Graford made quick work of Slidell on its way to a 84-41 win.
The Jackrabbits took an early 6-2 lead after Brad Lemley’s jumper, and McKennon Lemley drained the game’s first three to make it 9-2 at the 4:40 mark.
Moments later, the Graford fans, who travelled well for the occasion, erupted after Brad Lemley scored and was fouled on the drive. The three-point play gave Graford the double-digit lead.
The Jackrabbits were firing on all cylinders, and Christian Shea drew a charge, then hit a three on the other end. Ten seconds later, he hit another, and Slidell was forced to call a timeout to attempt to stop the hemorrhaging.
Graford didn’t let off the gas in the second quarter. Colin Roberts, who had two solid blocks earlier in the game, hit a three to give the Jackrabbits a 30-3 lead with six minutes to go in the half.
On their next possession, the Jackrabbits attacked again and Connor Waters went down hard after a foul. Fortunately for him and Graford, so did the ball and his free throw, making the deficit 35 points.
Slidell showed some life, scoring their first basket of the second quarter and earning a trip to the charity stripe, but the free throws wouldn’t drop.
Graford countered on the other end, and Roberts, by far the tallest on the court, simply lifted the ball above the defender to score and get the foul. His free throw made it 40-3.
Slidell hit a three before halftime, but the Jackrabbits scored too, this time on free throws by Waters.
Graford led 45-8 at the break.
Slidell’s second half started out much better than the first, as they doubled their offensive output from the first two quarters combined at the 3:43 mark. The hole, though, was insurmountable.
The Hounds cut it to 51-13 at the six-minute mark, but Lemley had a basket on the other end, and Roberts’ runner two minutes later made it 60-18.
Slidell would hit a three at the buzzer, but their deficit remained at 40 after three quarters of play.
After a 5-0 run by the Hounds, Graford answered and Waters found Shea wide open for the easy layup. The Jackrabbits led 70-31.
Slidell kept shooting, and was rewarded when their three’s started to fall. Unfortunately for them, Graford’s kept going in too, and the Jackrabbits enjoyed their largest lead, 80-36 with 2:14 to go.
