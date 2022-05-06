After clinching a first round bye, the Graford Lady Jackrabbits were ready to face off with the Gordon Longhorns for the right to move on to the softball regional semifinals Thursday night.
Following a rather quick top of the first inning, Graford came up to bat and took control right away, scoring 15 runs in that inning alone.
Graford scored 10+ runs again in the fourth inning when they stretched the game to 32-0 and ending the game on a run-rule.
“We knew that this might not be our toughest game of the year,” Graford Softball Head Coach Lexia Lemley. “We tried to use this game to work on on discipline, which is what hurt us last year.”
Graford starting pitcher Paige Ruddy went the length of the game giving up only two hits, one in the first inning and one in the final inning, while shutting out the Longhorns and leading her squad to a big win in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Jackrabbits await the winner of the Blum/Bryson match-up.
