MANSFIELD — A strong second half propelled the Graford Jackrabbits to a 61-37 over the Gordon Longhorns in Friday's regional semifinal.
After an evenly-match opening period, Graford began to edge away, leading by 10 at halftime.
Stryker Reed got the Horns back in it, launching a three from the top of the arc.
Graford went inside to its big man, Colin Roberts, and Christian Shea added two more for the Jackrabbits, who led 36-23 with six minutes to go.
Riley Reed got Gordon back in, weaving his way under the basket for two, and the Longhorns cut their deficit back to single digits following a steal and layup.
With seconds ticking down in the third, Graford's Brad Lemley muscled his way through the Gordon defense for a bucket, and the Jackrabbits went back ahead, 42-29.
Graford kept its momentum up, going on a 6-0 run to open the fourth. Four of the six came from Lemley.
Still fighting, the Longhorns added three more when Brayden Walters was fouled on his jumper and completed the three-point play with the free throw.
Graford wasn't rattled, and McKennon Lemley's three put the Jackrabbits up by 20 with 4:19 to play.
Lemley was fouled hard, and added two more free throws minutes later to bump the lead to 22.
Gordon drew first blood when Maddox Stewart hit a three following a turnover on the opening possession.
Shea returned the favor on the other end, and the race was on.
Riley Reed hit another bomb from behind the arc, and the Longhorns enjoyed a five-point lead at the 4:30 mark before Graford went on a run and Jess Lemley's basket cut it to three.
Brayden Walters hit a jumper to get Gordon's lead back up to five, but the Jackrabbits punched back.
Roberts' basket and a free throw moments later cut the deficit to two with two minutes in the quarter. The senior would knock down two more free throws and the game was tied at 10.
A couple more back-and-forth affairs, and both teams ended the first with 12-12 on the scoreboard.
Shea drew the Gordon foul on a three-point attempt, and his trio of free throws gave Graford its first lead of the night, 15-12 to begin the second quarter.
Two minutes later, Brad Lemley got the tip-in to give the Jackrabbits a 20-12 advantage. Graford kept its offensive momentum going, and McKennon Lemley had a three rattle around, then down, to make it 26-14 with two minutes left.
Stryker Reed got the Longhorns going again with a bucket, and Aidan Shank's free throws cut it back to an eight-point deficit.
Cye Lemley returned the favor, with two points of his own, and after a rebound to get the ball back, the Jackrabbits went to work, dribbling seconds off the clock to get the final shot off. Gordon had other plans, and Riley Reed came up with the steal and lay-up with four seconds left.
A late foul, however, put Graford back on the free throw line and Jess Lemley cashed two in to give the Jackrabbits a 30-20 lead at halftime.
Graford (34-3) advances to play Huckabay in the regional final Saturday at 2 p.m. in Mansfield.
"They're easily the best team we've played — they are as good as advertised," Gordon Head Coach Shad Reed said after the game.
The Longhorns (24-10) finish a historic season marking the first time the program has been to a regional tournament. And they did it with a blend of mostly sophomores and freshmen.
"Our kids fought hard and I was really impressed with the way they started out," Reed said. "Taking experience away from this is the main thing, and showing we can get out there and compete."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.