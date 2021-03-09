GF Ashley and Kaylee

Ashley Crawford, left, and Kaylee Bezio lived up to their Rabbits nickname and took home the hardware at a recent track meet.

 Derek Wuthrich / Courtesy to the Weatherford Democrat

Two girls from the Graford track team earned medals while competing at the Throckmorton Invitational Meet recently. Kaylee Bezio placed first in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter races, and Ashley Crawford placed second in the long jump and the 100-meter and third in the 200-meter race.

