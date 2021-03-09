Two girls from the Graford track team earned medals while competing at the Throckmorton Invitational Meet recently. Kaylee Bezio placed first in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter races, and Ashley Crawford placed second in the long jump and the 100-meter and third in the 200-meter race.
Graford track girls excel at Throckmorton meet
- STAFF REPORTS
