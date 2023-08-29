MILLSAP – The Millsap Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted a strong Grandview Lady Zebras squad Tuesday night and turned what could have been a sweep for the visitors into a thrilling and entertaining five-set battle.
After dropping the first two sets to Grandview, the Lady Bulldogs used a dominant performance in the third set and a gritty display in the fourth to tie the match at two sets apiece. In the end, though, strong serving and a more consistent attack from the Grandview offense propelled the Zebras to a five-set win over Millsap by a final score of 25-19, 25-17, 10-25, 23-25 and 15-6.
Grandview seemed poised for a win in straight sets as the road team had the momentum, but Millsap woke up in a big way in the third set. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Bulldogs turned a 7-5 lead into a 19-9 advantage in a matter of moments, capped off by a big kill from junior middle blocker Sayler Burkhall that forced Grandview head coach Jesilyn Hatch to use a timeout. However, the Lady Zebras could not stop the bleeding as a flurry of errors coupled with Millsap playmaking propelled the home team in the third.
The fourth set opened with a barrage of powerful kills from the likes of sophomore Curstin Trammell and junior Mackenzie Bonham. A few points later, a well-disguised tip and an ace on back-to-back plays from Millsap junior Morgan Kimbrell gave the home team a 14-8 lead. The Lady Zebras regrouped during a called timeout and used strong serves from senior setter Mackenzi Williamson to fuel an 8-0 scoring run as Grandview wrestled the lead back at 16-14.
Millsap was not done yet, though.
A few points later, Millsap senior setter Jolee Van Dyke showed her prowess from behind the service line with consecutive aces to tie the fourth set at 19-all. Two Grandview hitting errors on the next two points gave Millsap a 21-19 lead, which eventually grew to 23-19 after a kill from sophomore Ella Van Dyke. Grandview did close to within 24-22, but a hitting error by the road team sent the game to a fifth set.
In the decisive fifth set, Grandview forced the issue as it raced to a 5-0 lead, which forced Millsap head coach Kylie Serrato to call a timeout. However, the Grandview lead grew to 7-1 and forced Serrato to use her final timeout. Millsap could not get any closer than six points the rest of the way, though, as Grandview fought off a furious rally to secure the win in a game that went the distance.
The Lady Zebras will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Malakoff while Millsap will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Windhorst.
