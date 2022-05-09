With emotions from the 3A state tennis tournament winding down, Peaster now has time to revel in it’s accomplishments — a first time doubles championship and a runner-up finish.
The Greyhounds had the opportunity of having both their girls and boys doubles teams go deep in the state tournament, placing gold and silver respectively.
Perla Dunn and Bailey Gilbert were able to fulfill the vision for the girls double team by bringing home the state championship, defeating Wall 6-1, 6-4. The boys double team, which consisted of Levi Weertman and Toby Ellis, narrowly dropped their title match to Wall, 6-4,6-3.
In only his third year leading the tennis program, Head Coach Josh Jones has brought home the first championship for Peaster tennis since they won state in the singles tournament in 2008.
With winning the state championship for the second time overall in program history, the girls’ program redeemed themselves after they dropped the championship match last year.
“Anytime you’re lucky to have players qualify for the state tournament, that’s a blessing,” said Jones. “Our girls doubles team, that was a vision made early on in the year and knew we would have the potential to play for a state championship, and somethings just fell our way.”
The boys’ team placed silver for the second consecutive year, and will look to manifest that momentum into their first state title next year.
“On the boys side, we have been hoping for the same thing,” Jones said. “We have been talking about playing in a state championship all year. We ended up getting to the finish line and falling just short.
Jones gave credit to senior Dunn, the only graduating member of the pairs this year, for her energy.
“She led the charge everyday and she came up short last year and was really determined to come out with the gold this year,” Jones said.
The other three players are expected to return next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.