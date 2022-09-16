Peaster Friday took on the visiting Wall Hawks for their final non-district game on Homecoming night.
The Greyhounds were coming off an 18-point loss to Jacksboro in their previous game and look to get back to .500 on the season.
Peaster and Wall fought it out in the first half, which led to a 10-9 halftime Hawks lead.
Peaster got the scoring started with a 35-yard run from Tramar Gilbert after he was able to put the Greyhounds in good starting field position following a punt, but the Greyhounds had their point after blocked.
Wall marched down the field on their next drive to punch it in for the score, and with a successful kick, they took a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Peaster took a 9-7 lead following a field goal after their drive at the end of the first stalled out.
After that field goal, it would be all Hawks the rest of the way, kicking a field goal with time expiring to go ahead at halftime.
"Going in 10-9 at the half, the kids and we were confident, but then special teams blunders happened," McElroy said. "Which has plagued us the last few weeks."
In the second half of the game, the Hawks moved down the field in three plays to take a 17-9 lead. They would fully gain momentum on the subsequent kick-off, as the Greyhounds fumbled the return and gave the ball to the Hawks in the RedZone.
Two plays later, the Hawks added to their lead with another rushing touchdown, but the Greyhounds managed to block the extra-point attempt to keep it an even two-score game.
In the fourth, the Hawks squeaked out one more touchdown to put the game out of reach and would suffer another blocked extra-point to leave the score at 29-9, which became the final.
"We have not played a complete game yet," Greyhound Head Coach Gary McElroy said. "The kids got fired up at the half. Wall is a good team. They have lots of tradition, done well this year so far."
With their eyes set on district play starting in two weeks, McElroy and his coaches don't see a need for change.
"We are going to have the same routine," McElroy said. "We are going to practice hard. We have an open week next week, so we will practice hard and get these kids ready to play and for district games."
The Greyhounds get a week off before their next game. They return to action on September 30 when they take on Brock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.