The Peaster Greyhounds’ 2018-19 season may have ended at the hands of Childress in the bi-district round, but it was the Bobcats who were sent home packing come the teams’ 2019-20 rematch Tuesday night at Abilene Cooper High School, as the former blasted the latter, 73-37 in a Class 3A regional quarterfinals game.
Peaster saw three of its players, junior shooting guard Braxton Bosher (23 points), senior shooting forward Drew Smith (15 points) and junior power forward Steele Pennington (11 points) reach double digits in the scoring column, helping the team put up no less than 13 points in any frame.
Coupled with yet another smothering defensive effort by the Greyhounds, one which saw Childress held to single-digit point totals in each of the final three quarters, Peaster stamped its ticket to the upcoming regional tournament while exacting a bit of revenge in the process.
The Bobcats’ hopes faded quickly in the third round playoff game as the Greyhounds went up by double digits after one quarter (23-11), before pushing their lead to 36-20 at halftime.
Much like the squad’s area bout with Early, Peaster opened the second half in dominant fashion, outpacing Childress, 23-9 in third-quarter scoring for a 30-point advantage (59-29) heading into the fourth.
By then, the Bobcats could do little but watch as the Greyhounds ran down the game clock en route to the win.
Peaster’s offense proved dangerous from every area of the court, draining 10 three-pointers, hitting 15-of-16 free throws while recording 14 two-point field goals.
In contrast, Childress’ own attack struggled from range, sinking only three, three-point shots as the squad also struggled at the free throw line, finishing 6-of-11.
The Greyhounds advance and play the Abernathy Antelopes in the regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Christian University.
