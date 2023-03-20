DALLAS – The National Football Foundation Gridiron Club of Dallas Chapter announced honorees, including Aledo’s Tim Buchanan, recognized for their accomplishments during the chapter’s 14th Annual Awards Banquet March 19.
The chapter honored five collegiate scholar-athletes and 51 high school scholar-athletes from the region, with one high school player being named as the top scholar-athlete and receiving national recognition as a member of the NFF Team of Distinction.
Headlining the honorees is High School Coach of the Year, Claude Mathis, who guided DeSoto High School to the 2022 UIL Class 6A Division II state title.
Award-winning sportscaster Scott Murray, who was the recipient of the chapter’s 2021 Distinguished Texan Award, emceed.
“We have the privilege of honoring another group of remarkable high school and collegiate scholar-athletes who not only excel on the football field, but also in the classroom and in their communities,” said NFF Gridiron Club of Dallas Chapter president Gerald Brence, a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor and current assistant football coach at McKinney Christian Academy. “We are also looking forward to honoring Coach Claude Mathis and our other major award winners who have all made a lasting impact on the game and the area.”
The college and high school candidates were selected based on their athletic accomplishments, academic performance and leadership in the community.
Sonny Dykes, TCU head football coach, received the Distinguished Texan Award.
Legend Award: Buchanan, legendary football coach and athletic director who led the programs at Florence, Killeen Ellison, The Colony, A&M Consolidated and Aledo high schools, was honored with the Legend Award.
Media Person of the Year went to Bill Jones, KTVT sports anchor and reporter.
Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award went to Stan Sharp.
Aledo’s Max Moeller also represented the Bearcats on the list of 2023 NFF Gridiron Club of Dallas High School Scholar-Athletes.
Those named to the Collegiate Scholar-Athlete list included: Greg Blaser — Texas Wesleyan, Emari Demercado – Texas Christian University, Tyler Hanes — Austin College, Fernando Piedra — Midwestern State and Ben Redding — Southern Methodist University.
Other 2022 NFF Gridiron Club of Dallas High School Scholar-Athletes were Daniel Adenugba — Arlington Sam Houston, Ryan Allen—Mansfield Lake Ridge, Matthew Amaya — West Mesquite, Bryson Baggett- Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Bardia Barati — Carrollton Ranchview, Jace Berry — Ennis, Blair Brennan — Episcopal School of Dallas, Stephen Brock — Dallas Carter, Alixzandur Brown — Mesquite Poteet, Evan Bullock — Anna, David Chavez — Dallas Samuell, Timad Cotton — Dallas Spruce, Jason Cueto — Dallas Bryan Adams, Demarion Dewberry — Tyler High School, Aldrin Alvarado Dominguez — Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Gage Ellis — Boswell, Landon Farris — Argyle, David Fiefia — Euless Trinity, Caus Frazier — Dallas Roosevelt School of Innovation, Jaquarius Gordon — Dallas Conrad, Cameron Hammond — Colleyville Heritage, Garrett Hubbard — Arlington High School, Glen Jackson — Dallas Molina, Nathaniel Jimenez — Richardson High School, Darious Johnson — Dallas Madison, Mason Johnson — Lewisville High School, Carson Klein — Lake Highlands, Reed Malphurs — Dallas Hillcrest, Henry Mankin — Arlington Heights, Braden Manners — Keller Central, Tyler Manoy — Mesquite High School, Cameron Martin — Dallas Jesuit, Robert (RJ) Moilan — Western Hills High School, Jacob Mumy — Prosper High School, Joseph Oluwayemi — Dallas North Dallas, Carlos Eduardo Orozco — Carrollton R.L. Turner, Elijah Prince — Plano East, Dalan Ramsey — Dallas Seagoville, Criston Reed — Dallas Lincoln, Kemaj Robinson — Dallas Skyline, Dominic Rodriguez — Dallas Sunset, Adam Rourke — Highland Park, Emilio Sanchez — McKinney Christian Academy, Brittan Snider — Rockwall Heath, Mark Spangler — The Covenant School of Dallas, Evan Stein — Frisco Lone Star, Jarvis Turner — Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins, Colin Wanek — Plano Senior High, Dermot White — Plano West and Brock Winsett — Allen.
