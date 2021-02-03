Millsap senior Weston Moore signed a letter of intent to play football and attend Hardin-Simmons University. Surrounded by family, teammates and friends at the Bulldog Gymnasium on Wednesday, Moore said he owed much of the credit to the coaching staff led by Jacob Johnson.
“I’m glad I got the opportunity to play for them, and I thank them for everything they’ve done for me,” Moore said. “They pushed me to be better. That helped me a lot. It will help my work ethic in anything in life.”
Moore, who wore No. 13 while playing defensive back at Millsap, made five interceptions and more than 30 solo tackles his senior year. He played offense, as well, and caught 14 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Which side of the ball will he play on at Hardin-Simmons?
“Wherever they need me, I’ll play,” he said.
Moore moved to Millsap his freshman year but sat out of football after playing for a coupe of years in junior high. He tried out for the Bulldogs team his sophomore year with no intention to play beyond high school. Instead, he’s headed to Abilene, where he wants to learn graphic design as well as play football.
Johnson was beaming at his player’s success.
“I’m not only proud of what you did on the field, I’m proud of the young man you are,” Johnson told him at the signing ceremony. “At Hardin-Simmons, you’ll have the opportunity to further your education and play football. That’s big-time.”
Moore’s father, Chris, lauded the impact that Johnson’s program is having on many boys in Millsap. Two of Chris Moore’s sons have gone through the program in recent years.
Chris Moore described the program as “amazing.”
“They are teaching life here,” he said. “They are teaching men to be men. They are teaching them how to overcome obstacles that don’t just happen in high school. What [Johnson] has done with these boys is unbelievable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.