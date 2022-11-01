UIL Volleyball Playoff Scoreboard: Tuesday
Southlake Carrol over Weatherford to advance
(19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-8)
Aledo over Northside
(25-3, 25-13, 25-9)
Perrin over Woodson
(25-12, 25-17, 25-13)
Mineral Wells over Levelland
(25-23, 28-26, 21-25, 25-18)
UIL Volleyball Playoff Scoreboard: Monday
Poolvile 3-2 over Collinsville to advance
(25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11)
Tuesday games:
Weatherford vs Southlake Carroll
Aledo vs Fort Worth Northside
Mineral Wells vs Levelland
Springtown vs Burkburnett
Peaster vs Wichita Falls City View
Millsap vs Bowie
Brock vs Henrietta
Perrin-Whitt vs Woodson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.