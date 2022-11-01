UIL Volleyball Playoff Scoreboard: Tuesday

Southlake Carrol over Weatherford to advance

(19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-8)

Aledo over Northside

(25-3, 25-13, 25-9)

Perrin over Woodson

(25-12, 25-17, 25-13)

 Mineral Wells over Levelland

(25-23, 28-26, 21-25, 25-18)

UIL Volleyball Playoff Scoreboard: Monday

Poolvile 3-2 over Collinsville to advance

(25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11)

 

Tuesday games: 

Weatherford vs Southlake Carroll 

Aledo vs Fort Worth Northside 

Mineral Wells vs Levelland 

Springtown vs Burkburnett 

Peaster vs Wichita Falls City View 

Millsap vs Bowie 

Brock vs Henrietta 

Perrin-Whitt vs Woodson 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you