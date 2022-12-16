ALEDO - As the Aledo Bearcats football team prepares for their title game matchup Saturday with the College Station Cougars, they held media day on Tuesday.
By scheduling two good teams early, Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan managed to get his players battled-tested quickly and prepared for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.
"We knew going into the year that we scheduled some good football teams," Buchanan said. "Parish Episcopal and Denton Guyer are great football teams. By scheduling those teams to start the year, we could find out where our program stood and what we needed to fix to have a good football team. Our kids did not get down when we got beat. They knew that a good football team had defeated us. The losses made the players work harder, they got to work, and now you see what has happened due to everything those kids have put in this season. Nobody got down on themselves, and no one pointed fingers. It was just, 'hey, it is time to get to work', and that is what the kids did."
Making it to the state championship game has become the norm for Aledo, as they have won 10 out of their previous 12 trips to the title game before this year.
"This is normal at Aledo now," starting linebacker Cap Mooney said. "It is always great since last season we got knocked out in the third round of the playoffs. At Aledo, you either make the state championship game and win it, or you aren't satisfied."
While an 0-2 start to the season put a damper on things, the players and coaches never let it get to them, and they made the appropriate adjustments during the season that helped them get to the state title game.
"This ride has given us a lot of relief and confidence heading into this game," starting quarterback Hauss Hejny said. "Starting 0-2 shot our confidence, but it was also an ego check showing that we had some stuff to work on if we were going to work towards the 11th state championship. Throughout this season and the playoffs, our mindset didn't change, even with the 0-2 start. We are staying on the same track that we were on as we get ready for the state title game, which is coming in every day and controlling what we can control."
As the starting quarterback for the team, Hejny knows he has to lead the team and not let them give up.
"My mindset has not changed as the season has progressed," Hejny said. "I have had to keep my confidence up and know that we can accomplish the goals that we wanted to reach. As a team, nothing has changed. We take it day by day and game by game."
The defense throughout the season has kept their minds clear and shown up every game, and they showed out in the second half against Longview to earn their way to Saturday's game against College Station in Arlington.
"Our message to each other is to play how we have played," Mooney said. "Everyone on the defense is on point and knows what they need to do. That is how we roll on defense."
The Bearcats believe what the coaches draw up in the game plan and trust in their teammates to come from behind to win games.
"We have had tough games together before," Hejny said. "It goes back to the amount of work we put into the season and having trust in each other, the game plan, and the coaches. We need to give it our all for our guys and the community while not thinking outcome-based. We should keep thinking of what gives us the best chance to win tonight. That was our mindset going into halftime last week, and I think that we showed that in the second half as our defense shut them out. It is a lot of guys working together and having trust in each other."
Buchanan has had a career most coaches only dream of, being a part of seven state titles as the head coach and three as the AD.
"Most people don't get the chance to win one state championship," Buchanan said. "I come to Aledo, where we had some good young players, and I managed to stick around long enough to get those guys into high school. We then take a team a lot like this year's team, where we lost the first game of the year, and we went 13-1 the rest of the way and won the state championship in 1998. Did I think then that we would win nine more? No, not at all. Most coaches drool about winning one title, while we have won 10 here."
Aledo kicks off against College Station at 11 a.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.