SAN ANTONIO — Colin Roberts’ first of two thunderous dunks Thursday morning was a turning point, both literally and figuratively, for the Graford Jackrabbits.
Seeking their second straight 1A title, Graford pulled away from the Benjamin Mustangs, 65-42, to advance to Saturday’s finale.
Roberts’ right-handed slam, on a full-court pass from McKennon Lemley with under four minutes to go, put the Jackrabbits on top 51-39, effectively slamming the door on what had been a back-and-forth affair.
Lemley had two big buckets of his own for Graford, including a wide-open three with two minutes left, that extended the lead to 15.
The Jackrabbits kept feeding Roberts down low, and an easy lay-in, followed by his second dunk of the night, put Graford on top 59-42 as the clock continued to wind down. Connor Waters’ two free throws made it a 20-point deficit, as the Mustangs put up desperation shots following the fouling out of Grayson Rigdon, who scored 36 points for Benjamin.
His effort fell short against the teamwork of Graford, who grabbed their first lead, 4-2 a minute into the game.
In a first half fairly heavy with turnovers and steals, Graford forced three straight turn turnovers from the Mustangs, but couldn’t convert on the offensive end and Benjamin tied it up at 4, then took the lead on a steal and layup with under five minutes to play.
Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell, in Thursday’s post-game press conference, noted the early turnovers and acknowledged potential jitters.
“We seemed a little tight,” he said, “but we really played Graford basketball in the second half.”
McKennon Lemley found Brad Lemley to tie the game at 6, but the Mustangs converted a free-throw attempt to go back ahead.
A minute later, Christian Shea’s three from the left side was straight net to give Graford the lead. On their next possession the Jackrabbits extended it to 11-7 when Shea cut through two defenders for the layup at the two-minute mark.
Benjamin would score to cut it to a one-possession lead, but Roberts’ basket on the other end made it 13-9 after one.
The Mustangs again cut it to a two-point deficit, but Shea knocked down another three for a 16-11 Jackrabbit advantage.
Two minutes later, Graford had its largest lead after McKennon Lemley, left wide open, knocked down a long jumper for two that had initially looked like a three.
The Mustangs rebounded, with Rigdon converting a four-point play to cut Graford’s lead down to two. Both teams traded scoring blows, with Cye Lemley’s bank shot making it a four-point advantage once again.
The Jackrabbits got the ball back with 30 seconds left in the half. Jess Lemley drew the foul on a three-point attempt with 1.7 seconds on the clock, making one of three free throws, and the teams headed to the lockerroom leading 29-24.
Benjamin came out swinging in the third quarter, getting within two, but Shea took a charge that would prevent the possible tie, then hit a three at the five-minute mark to make it a 36-31 contest.
The Mustangs again fought back, getting within a point with under three minutes to play, but Brad Lemley drew the foul and converted both of his free throws for a three-point cushion for the Jackrabbits.
Graford would force another turnover and get the ball with a minute-and-a-half in the third. Shea’s jumper was off the mark, but he got the rebound and found paydirt on his second attempt to make it 41-35 with 50 seconds left.
Benjamin couldn’t convert and the Jackrabbits got the ball back one more time with a chance to score, but Shea’s three-point attempt at the buzzer was too strong.
Graford’s first double-digit lead would come midway through the fourth, with Brad Lemley knocking down two free throws to put the Jackrabbits on top, 49-39.
Roberts was named the Player of the Game, finishing the morning seven-of-nine from the floor with 14 points and nine rebounds. Shea added 18 points and Brad Lemley 17 in the effort.
“These kids have spent a lot of time in the gym, on their own,” Bell said. “We lost a lot of good players [from last year’s title team] but these guys have stepped up and taken that role.
“That’s the sign of a good program, and that’s why we’re playing Saturday.”
Graford (36-3) will defend its 1A crown Saturday, taking on Jayton (38-2), who defeated McMullen County Thursday.
Tip-off is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome.
