Tennis is known for its returns, so it makes sense that Joe McCoy has been named head coach at Aledo High School. He filled the same position in the mid-1990s and has been bouncing around Aledo hallways for years.
McCoy first served in the district from 1993 to 1997 as a math teacher while coaching football, basketball and tennis. Afterward, McCoy became tennis head coach at Troup and White Oak high schools.
In 2009, he returned to Aledo ISD and has been a special education teacher and assistant coach of tennis and girls basketball.
“Coach McCoy has been a tremendous asset to our Bearcats and Ladycats coaching staff no matter where he’s coached,” said Steve Wood, Aledo ISD athletics director. “I am excited to see our tennis players and program continue to grow under Coach McCoy.”
McCoy, who earned a bachelor of science from Texas A&M University, will continue teaching special education. He just completed his 16th year with the Aledo ISD and 28th year overall in education.
The Aledo tennis team made it to regionals this year in a tough district.
