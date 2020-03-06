Weatherford High School’s varsity boys’ golf team came away with a sixth-place finish at the recent Bearcat Crawl in Aledo, earning a two-day total score of 713.
The Kangaroos’ squad, consisting of Zach Norsworthy, Bradley Slovak, Blake Vantrease, Lane Webb, Jameson Crownover and Ethan Broomes return to action at Squad Valley March 26.
In addition to clinching sixth as a team, Norsworthy picked up an individual sixth-place finish at the Bearcat Crawl, totaling a two-day score of 157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.