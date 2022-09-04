A new coach will roam the sideline for the Weatherford Kangaroos boy soccer team.
The Roos brought Coach Marcos Zamarron from Brewer High School in Fort Worth to lead the program. Zamarron will bring his love and excitement for the game of soccer to Weatherford. He also is committed to the improvement of fundamentals.
"I found the environment of Weatherford to be very welcoming," Zamarron said. "Every person I met has been respectful and helpful. I have met nothing but great people here."
Zamarron is a lifelong soccer player and will bring his knowledge of the game to the Roos.
"I have been playing soccer since I was young, probably five years old," Zamarron said. "I played through high school, college, and even into semi-pro soccer with Weatherford FC."
Zamarron has three key areas that he focuses on for his team outside of the game of soccer — respect, discipline and hard work.
"Those are the three things that I instill in my athletes," he said.
While he hasn't met his whole team yet, Zamarron has seen players willing to work hard and learn, and his enthusiasm and energy have already caught the attention of others at WISD.
"His enthusiasm and energy are very contagious," said Assistant Director of Athletics Joe Kostiha. "When everyone you talk to says that, you might have something there, and when he comes in to interview, he immediately captivates you there. From the time he shakes your hand, he brings this electricity to the room that I think is contagious and great."
Zamarron's arrival to Weatherford will bring new energy and life to the program, Kostiha said.
"He has a way of doing things that is just special," he said. "You can tell what he is doing with the program will bring some energy and life to that program."
