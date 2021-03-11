Millsap’s Kelsey Ground earned All-District Offensive Player of the Year recognition for her strong play this season on the Lady Bulldogs basketball team in 3A Region 1 District 8.
Haylee Herring earned first-team All-District honors.
Taylor Cotton, Cheynne Pagan and Stormie Ingersoll were second-team All-District selections.
Claire Ground earned Honorable Mention.
Academic All-District recognition went to Cotton, the Ground sisters, Herring, Ingersoll, Pagan, Kaiti Mizeski, Loren Morazzano and Berkli Sims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.