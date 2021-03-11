Millsap’s Kelsey Ground earned All-District Offensive Player of the Year recognition for her strong play this season on the Lady Bulldogs basketball team in 3A Region 1 District 8. 

Haylee Herring earned first-team All-District honors.

Taylor Cotton, Cheynne Pagan and Stormie Ingersoll were second-team All-District selections.

Claire Ground earned Honorable Mention.

Academic All-District recognition went to Cotton, the Ground sisters, Herring, Ingersoll, Pagan, Kaiti Mizeski, Loren Morazzano and Berkli Sims.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you