The Millsap Bulldogs headed into Friday night as the underdogs, but those odds didn't seem to phase them.
The Bulldogs edged out Henrietta, 36-32 to claim a bi-district championship in Birdville. It was the first time the Dawgs had hoisted that trophy in 22 years.
The Millsap squad has already put up astronomical this season, with top five numbers in total offensive yards, passing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns for all 3A schools.
That same talent was on display Friday.
Running back Waylan Dunn had a monsterous night, finishing with 41 carries for 431 yards and three touchdowns.
Kole Weaver only had one carry but it was a big one — a 30 yard score that put Millsap on top early in the fourth quarter. Weaver also added three sacks on the other end of the ball.
Other team leaders included CJ Navarro with two touchdown runs, Lawson Nairn who was 5-of-12 passing for 47 yards, and Dawson Swindle, with one reception for 34 yards.
It was the first playoff victory for Head Coach Jake Johnson, who rallied his troops to a big season finale win that saw them clinch a second play district finish.
They'll have a ton of momentum going into the next round as they look to "kick it down" against Gunter at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grapevine.
The Weatherford Roos gave it a valiant effort Friday night, battling in their first playoff game under first-year head coach Aubrey Sims.
The Roos trailed by two scores after Byron Nelson punched in a TD to start the second quarter.
Three minutes later, Weatherford used a little razzle dazzle, with Hayden Hansen securing a catch from Melvin Polk in the end zone to cut it to 14-7 with 8:53 left.
Byron Nelson put together a lengthy drive, helped out by a questionnable pass inteference call on the Roos inside the Weatherford 20, that led to a score and a 21-7 lead.
Weatherford's next possession looked promising until an interception gave Byron Nelson the ball back. However, Polk came up with a pick of his own, giving the Roos possession with about a minute to go in the half.
Weatherford used every bit of it, chipping away yardage with pass from Ryan Clark to Isaiah King to get to midfield, followed by a 10-yard run from Brayden Bork. With the last seconds ticking off the clock, Clark threw a bomb into the end zone, but the pass was wide of a receiver to end the first half.
Byron Nelson added another score in the third and fourth quarter, but the Roos weren't ready to quit, stopping them on a third-and-two.
Bork displayed a burst of speed, followed by a wicket cut to the left, to set Weatherford up for first and goal, and Clark ran it in for the Roos' second touchdown of the night, 35-14.
Weatherford finishes the season with an overall 7-4 record after finishing second in their district.
The Mineral Wells Rams fought hard but couldn't prevail against Celina, falling 77-6. The Rams began the season on a hot streak, winning their first four games. They finish the season with an overall record of 5-6.
The Springtown Porcupines clinched their bi-district championship with a 49-13 win over Canyon.
Leading 14-7 at the half, the Porcupines packed on the points in the third quarter, outscoring Canyon 35-6 to roll.
The Pines will face Andrews Friday at 7 p.m., with location to be determined.
Santo manhandled Petrolia on their way to a 31-0 win Friday.
The Wildcats have been on fire this season, going 8-0 for the first time in 27 years after Week 9. A loss the following week did nothing to derail their momentum.
Next up, Santo faces Roscoe for an area matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cisco.
Strawn and Gordon each secured their bi-district championships last Thursday. Neither seemed to have any trouble doing it, either.
Strawn beat Morgan, 72-7, to advance to a regional quarterfinal against Throckmorton at 6 p.m. Friday at Springtown.
Gordon blasted Cranfills Gap, 68-20, to advance to a match against Gold-Burg. Game details are tentatively set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Peaster.
The Peaster Greyhounds came up short against the defending champion Jim Ned Indians Friday, but it was still a season to remember for Peaster.
The Hounds rebounded from a 3-7 season last year to go 7-4 this year and earn a playoff berth in their second season of UIL play.
"Not enough words to express the pride and love I have for this group of players," Peaster Wide Receivers Coach Jeff Frick tweeted after Friday's game. "Proud to be a Peaster Greyhound."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.